Syracuse police investigating viral video of child being put in patrol car

EMBED <>More Videos

Syracuse Police investigating video of child being put in patrol car

SYRACUSE, New York -- Video of officers putting a crying 8-year-old boy into a squad car in Syracuse has gone viral and is stirring up debate about the police department's relationship with residents.

The incident took place in the city's northside neighborhood, where an enraged bystander is heard on the video asking police why they're treating the child like he's a killer after the boy allegedly stole chips from a store.

Syracuse Police said they are reviewing the incident and claim that they never handcuffed the boy, and he was never brought to the station or was charged.

"There is some misinformation involving this case," Syracuse Police said in a statement. "The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs. He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was directly brought home. Officers met with the child's father and no charges were filed."

In the video, a police officer is seen holding the boy's arms behind his back while he screams.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh didn't mention any sort of discipline for the officers involved and said that the incident "demonstrates the continuing need for the city to provide support to our children and families and to invest in alternative response options to assist our officers."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkarrestviral videocaught on videopolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
Illinois reports 3,931 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
'It was broad daylight': Woman kidnapped in Schaumburg speaks out
Cattle hauler charged with DUI after cows spill onto I-80 in Joliet
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Chicago Weather: Effects of climate change on city
Show More
Demolition work begins at Englewood church destroyed by fire
Chicken sandwich craze goes Chinese at Chicago ghost kitchen
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Chicago Weather: Breezy with rain late Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News