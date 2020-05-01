Food & Drink

Taco Bell selling take-home taco bar kits to help you celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Since going out to celebrate Cinco De Mayo is not likely, Taco Bell is offering at-home taco bar kits.

The fast-food chain's new meal kit comes with enough food to feed a family of six. The kit comes with tortillas, crunchy taco shells, chips, beef and all of your preferred toppings, including shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce packets and more.

For a limited time, they're being sold for $25 and they can be delivered or picked up at the drive-thru at participating locations nationwide.

While margaritas are not included with the meal, Taco Bell will also begin offering recipe cards straight from the company's test kitchen. You can make cocktails and mocktails, like the Taco Bell Strawberry Freeze Tequila Sunrise.

After rolling out on May 3, the recipe cards will allow you to whip up classic dishes and even some that "fans have yet to see," according to a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellmeal deliveryfoodu.s. & worldtacoscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters gather outside Thompson Center Friday
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Golf courses, nurseries reopen under modified stay-at-home order
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Crime down 30% in April
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
Khalil Mack's brother says he's not surprised he landed in Chicago
Mask stolen from lion statue outside Art Institute
What to know about Indiana's 18,630 COVID-19 cases
Mom of missing kids due in court; Husband could testify in case
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
More TOP STORIES News