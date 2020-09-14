Food & Drink

Taco Bell unveils its custom wine 'Jalapeno Noir'

Taco Bell is making a boozy addition to its menu.

The popular fast food chain announced it will be selling its own wine, Jalapeno Noir.

"The luxurious Toasted Cheesy Chalupa's about to meet its bougie best bud. Bonjour, Jalapeño Noir. Available 09/16/2020," the chain wrote on its Canadian twitter account.


According to CNN, the wine won't be sold in the U.S. once the same chalupa rolls out in November. That addition is part of a broader menu change-up that removed some fan-favorites in favor of new items.

But Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. sell both food and assorted boozy drinks at its Cantina locations.

Recently, Taco Bell has announced other changes to its menu, which include saying goodbye to its Mexican pizza.

RELATED: Taco Bell removing Mexican pizza from its menu this year

In mid-July, the restaurant also removed items like the 7-Layer Burrito and Nachos Supreme because of the impact of COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell removing menu items like Nachos Supreme due to COVID-19 pandemic impact
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellfoodwinefast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
53 shot, 10 fatally in weekend shootings
IL reports 1,373 new COVID-19 cases
Chicago woman, 2-year-old son kicked off flight because he was not wearing mask
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues, with SEIU Local 73 workers join picket lines
Former WH Press Secretary 'speaks for herself' in new book
Mayor Lightfoot announces Contact Tracing Corps
Could there have been life on Venus?
Show More
Kenosha turns focus to rebuilding physically, socially after Jacob Blake shooting
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
More restaurants, bars face closures due to COVID-19 economic impact
Foxx faces criticism over deadly Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing
Chicago Weather: Sunshine visible with hazy skies at times Monday
More TOP STORIES News