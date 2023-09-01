'Tamron Hall' kicks off Season 5 with a major surprise for eager fans

Tam Fans were asked to join the celebration of the upcoming Season 5.

Macy Gray and Emmy Award-winning journalist Alicia Quarles are among the guests for this season's lineup.

NEW YORK -- Tam Fans were asked to join the celebration of Season 5 and share with Emmy winner Tamron Hall what they loved about her show. Fans were in for a big surprise when Hall made an unexpected visit, delighting loyal members of the Tam Fam.

"I can't wait!" one eager fan shouted, reflecting the crowd's shared excitement.

The Tam Fam is in for a treat when Season 5 premieres Sept. 5, with GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Macy Gray performing alongside rapper Maino. Then on Sept. 6, Tamron talks about the hottest summer headlines from Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Barbie, highlighting the "Barbie" craze and its significance for women worldwide. And on Friday, Sept. 8, Emmy Award-winning journalist Alicia Quarles sits down with Tamron and opens up for the first time about her mental health crisis.

Viewers can also expect incredible updates from the Tam Fam's most memorable guests including the reunion of mother and daughter, Lisa Wright and Lynne Moody, deep dives into the game-changing world of new weight-loss drugs and more in Season 5. Check your local listings.