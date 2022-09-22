'The Tamron Hall Show' launches Season 4 with new look, old promise

"The Tamron Hall Show" began season four with a dramatic new look for its host, but that's not what makes it unique. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

Hall began by promising each show would be devoted to a topic of interest, and she has stayed true to that original intention.

Without exception, each talk show host has started with the best intentions, promising to keep viewers informed and interested. But so many of those soon start chasing ratings with silly stunts and guest stars before fading away soon after.

Hall hasn't done that.

"Being over 50, you don't buckle easily," she said. "You're like, 'I'm 50 now, so you're not going to push me around.'"

She has stayed the course and kept the faith, with the admirers she calls her Tam Fam.

She celebrated her new season with a new look -- literally turning her hair to gold.

"The reaction from the audience that day, my ears are still ringing," she said. "It's like, what?"

Some might have raised an eyebrow, but she's worried about one person -- her child.

"I didn't want to go home and my son be like, 'Who let this woman in?'" she said.

He was fine with it, and most fans applauded her for stepping outside her comfort zone.

"Because that's what we all want," she said. "We want to grow. We want to live our best lives. We want to live like it's golden."

Hall has often proved her skeptics wrong.

"When we launched this show, there were people who said, 'There's no way an audience will stay for an hour of one topic,' even though the greatest talk shows that ever existed, they used to do that," she said. "They'd get one hour, and you'd dig in. So we now know the formula works."

Her credo is simple -- to be OF the people, FOR the people.

"I'm lucky enough to live in New York City," she said. "I walk around everywhere, and everyone is telling me their opinion, and they never say, 'We need another celebrity.'"

Other shows may feature more celebrities, but this is one the stars actually watch.

"I just saw Anthony Anderson the other day, and he said, 'You know, I'm a member of the Tam Fam,'" she said. "I never expected how that little name would connect with people, because I think we all want to feel like family. And hopefully, we've done that."

"The Tamron Hall Show" airs each weekday on this ABC station. Check your local listings for times.