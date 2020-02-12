Society

'Beautiful moment': Mom moved to tears seeing 2-year-old in awe of inclusive Target advertisement

PEORIA, AZ -- An Arizona mother was moved to tears when an advertisement at Target caused her son to stop in his tracks and stare in awe at the sign.

"It was just a beautiful moment to see. Him admiring somebody like him because he doesn't get to see that often," Demi Garza-Pena said to KNXV in Arizona.

Garza-Pena's son, Ollie, is almost two years old. He uses a wheelchair to get around because he was born with a rare condition called caudal regression syndrome, which affects his lower spine and organs.

While the pair were shopping in Target, Ollie noticed something inspiring on a sign hanging above a rack of clothes.

The sign showed a young boy in a wheelchair.



Seeing her son's response to the advertisement showed Garza-Pena how important representation can be, especially for children. She hopes other stores will follow Target's lead.

"Everywhere...everybody, everywhere, all the time. That would make a huge difference," Garza-Pena said about where she'd like to see more inclusive advertisements.

Target launched the more inclusive ads in 2017, mainly in apparel, and refreshes them regularly. The next batch will come later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonawheelchair accessibleadvertisingtarget
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News