Several Target stores to close temporarily across Chicago amid George Floyd protests

In a statement posted to the company's website, Target says "it's heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, the company has decided to temporarily close several stores and says their focus will remain on team members' safety and helping our community heal."
Target said employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.
A list of Target stores temporarily closing in the Chicago area:
- Hyde Park Chicago, IL
- McKinley Park Chicago, IL
- South Loop Chicago, IL
- State Street Chicago, IL
- Streeterville Chicago, IL
- Wilson Yard Chicago, IL
- West Loop Chicago, IL
Target also closed stores in California, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Philadelphia and Texas. The statement said the stores will be closed until further notice.