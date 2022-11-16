3 people stabbed at Target store in downtown Los Angeles; suspect shot

A suspect was shot after at least three people were stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police say.

The stabbing attack reportedly happened just after 6:20 p.m. at the Target store located at the popular shopping complex at Figueroa and 7th streets.

Several police vehicles responded and crime-scene tape cordoned off the area for an investigation. Multiple ambulances were also at the scene.

The suspect was possibly shot by a security guard, but further details into what led up to the stabbings and shooting are unclear.

There was reportedly a search through the building for more possible victims. Customers and employees sheltered in place.

The condition of the victims is unknown.