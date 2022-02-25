face mask

Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees

"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus," the company said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees

PHILADELPHIA -- Target stores no longer require employees or customers - vaccinated or unvaccinated - to wear masks inside.

The message on the company's website says its mask mandate has been dropped due to declining COVID infections across the country.

"We continue to believe that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against the COVID-19 virus," the company said.

Target also said it will continue to follow state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance. Masks will no longer be required as local regulations allow.

The new masking guidance follows similar moves from Walmart and Amazon, which lifted their mask mandates for fully vaccinated workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemictarget
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Chicago mask mandate: Archdiocese schools to see restrictions lift
Mask mandate Chicago: City to lift some COVID restrictions with state
CPS masks: Face coverings expected to still be required in schools
TOP STORIES
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
CPD sergeant quits amid accusation of taking bribe from diver
Black woman forced to move on Delta plane claims discrimination
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
IL reports 2,074 new COVID cases, 74 deaths
LIVE: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Plane crash kills 2, causes propeller to slam into room near crib
Show More
Boy, 14, charged with shooting man on NW Side, police say
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man fatally shot by police, files lawsuit
TikTok star to face alleged stalker in court
Russian invasion underscores Illinois preps for digital battlefield
Val and Ryan talk Black history, French fry condiments and new movies
More TOP STORIES News