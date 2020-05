Louisiana boy, 9, deadlifts record-breaking 230 lbs

SHREVEPORT, La. (WLS) -- A Louisiana boy just might be the strongest third grader in the country.Tate Fegley, 9, can deadlift an impressive 230 pounds.According to KTBS , he's reportedly broken multiple records in his weight class, including three in one day.He can also bench press 92 pounds and squat 190 pounds.Fegley has only been at it for about a year and half.He started in the summer, working out every morning at 7 a.m. with his trainer Peyton Gray."He works ridiculously hard and it's very motivating to see," said Gray.This summer, Fegley heads to Florida to try for a national title.