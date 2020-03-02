Quick Tip: How to identify tax return scams

Quick Tip

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of year when many are getting ready to file tax returns, but are you aware of the ways thieves might be trying to scam you out of money?

ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles said scammers are looking to obtain your social security number so they can take it and file a tax return.

Then they get the money and you're stuck with nothing.

Knowles said to avoid tax return scams, make sure you're not giving away any personal information, including your social security number, to anyone other than your verified accountant.

Also, watch out for any types of phishing emails that might ask for your personal information.

If you get these, make sure you verify who it is or delete it.
