Taxi crashes into building on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A taxi crashed into a Bank of America on Michigan Avenue near Madison Street in the Loop Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Workers were cleaning up glass from 2 South Michigan Avenue after the crash shattered the building's first floor windows.Chicago police say the taxi was traveling southbound on Michigan around 4:45 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle going the wrong way on Madison struck a light-colored vehicle, which caused the taxi to hit the building.The dark-colored vehicle drove off.Authorities say that no one was hurt.