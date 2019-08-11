Taxi crashes into building on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A taxi crashed into a Bank of America on Michigan Avenue near Madison Street in the Loop Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Workers were cleaning up glass from 2 South Michigan Avenue after the crash shattered the building's first floor windows.

Chicago police say the taxi was traveling southbound on Michigan around 4:45 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle going the wrong way on Madison struck a light-colored vehicle, which caused the taxi to hit the building.

The dark-colored vehicle drove off.

Authorities say that no one was hurt.
