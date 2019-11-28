Chicago taxi driver crashes into guardrail after being robbed near Streeterville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female cab driver crashed into a guardrail after being robbed on Chicago's Near North Side, police said.The 33-year-old victim told police she picked up five juveniles near Water Tower Place Wednesday at around 5 p.m. The juveniles directed the driver to turn on Chestnut, where they exited the cab and demanded her belongings, Chicago police said.The woman tried to drive away and collided into a guardrail in the 200 block of East Chestnut.The offenders then fled in an unknown direction, police saidThe victim wasn't injured, according to CPD.