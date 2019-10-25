Taxi passenger killed in Loop crash, Hans Monroy, remembered as a 'loyal friend to many'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed while riding in a taxi Thursday in the Loop has been identified as 33-year-old Hans P. Monroy, according to police.

Monroy was in a Flash Cab heading southbound on Wacker Drive just after 9 p.m. when the taxi made a left turn onto Washington. That's when police said the taxi hit an oncoming Ford Mustang that was northbound on Wacker.

He suffered internal injuries and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Two other men in the cab, the 37-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger, both refused medical treatment, police said. The man driving the Mustang and a woman who was riding with him, both 24, also refused treatment. All were listed in good condition.

Monroy's family said he grew up in suburban Burbank and chose to live in the Streeterville neighborhood so he could be close to work. His mother said he just started at a start-up logistics company a few weeks ago.

His mother also remembered him as a loyal friend to many.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit and Area Central detectives are investigating the crash, according to police. No citations were issued as of early Friday.

