Special education teacher accused of holding fight club in classroom

A special education teacher in Northern California is facing allegations of allowing a fight club in his classroom.

By ABC7.com staff
CLOVERDALE, Calif. -- A special education teacher is facing allegations of allowing a fight club in his classroom.

It happened at Cloverdale High School in Sonoma County.

Police say Federico Vargas refereed mixed-martial arts type fighting during school hours - leaving some students injured.

Another teacher heard about the situation and reported it.

"It hit me in the gut. It hurts me to know that potentially some of our students in this town were placed in a situation that was unsafe, based on the allegation," said Jeremy Decker, superintendent of the Cloverdale School District.

Vargas is out of jail.

He's been placed on leave while the district investigates.
