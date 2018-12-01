Teacher charged with hiding cameras in Beecher High School

A teacher has been charged with hiding cameras at the high school he worked at in south suburban Beecher.James F. Vidmar, 44, was charged with unauthorized video recording after the cameras were discovered and he was subsequently suspended, Beecher police said in a statement.Vidmar was banned from school district property on Nov. 15 when the cameras were found in rooms adjacent to the school's band room, according to police.He later returned to school property and was arrested for criminal trespass, police said."The students showed their bravery and were very forthcoming during this investigation," Beecher Police Chief Gregory D. Smith said in the statement.Vidmar, a resident of Mokena, was arrested on Friday in Crest Hill, police said.A judge set Vidmar's bail to $50,000, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.