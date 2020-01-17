strike

Planned south suburban high school teachers strike avoided after tentative contract agreement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A planned school strike might be avoided in the south suburbs.

Officials said a tentative contract agreement has been reached between Bremen High School District 228 and the union representing teachers at the district's four schools.

The schools include Bremen High School, Hillcrest High School, Oak Forest High School, and Tinley Park High School. The strike would have impacted roughly 5,000 students, and more than 350 teachers and other employees.

The union previously said that teachers planned to walk off the job if a deal could not be reached by January 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtinley parkoak forestcountry club hillsstriketeachers
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STRIKE
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal day before thousands planned to strike
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Thousands of Illinois nursing home workers set strike date
U of C nurses protest 'unsafe work conditions' amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News