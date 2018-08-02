Tearful reunion at O'Hare Airport: Aeromexico plane crash survivors return home

Video shows passengers running from burning Aeromexico plane

Terrifying video shows panicked passengers running from the burning wreckage of a Aeromexico plane that crashed in Durango, Mexico.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
There were lots of tears and so much gratitude at O'Hare International Airport early Thursday morning, as the first group of survivors of the Aeromexico plane crash returned home.

The plane crashed during takeoff on Friday, in the Mexico state of Durango, after strong wind gusts and hail hammered the aircraft. Everything went dark and the cabin filled with smoke.
About 99 confused passengers and four crew members raced to safety before flames overtook the jet.

Remarkably, everyone survived. Officials are investigating why the plane took off in those severe weather conditions. Both black boxes were recovered.

Father Esequiel Sanchez, the rector at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in northwest suburban Des Plaines, was one of at least 65 Americans on board. He was in Mexico to celebrate his 50th birthday. He said he couldn't see out of his window.

"It was a strong heavy bump that I could actually feel the landing gear buckle," Sanchez said.

He suffered several broken bones in his right arm and underwent surgery.

"I've become the bionic padre," Sanchez said.

He was still hospitalized Thursday morning.

Nestor Martinez and Dorelia Rivera were sitting in different sections of the plane.

"I was able to jump through the window onto the wing. From the wing, I tried to go away, but it was so slippery. It kept pulling back to the plane. So I ended up just jumping off from there," Martinez said.

Rivera was with her 14-yea-rold daughter, Kayla, who has some medical conditions. Rivera said once smoke started filling the cabin, she grabbed Kayla, her medicine and got out. She couldn't believe everyone survived.

"Looking at the plane from where we were, we said, 'Nobody made it. Nobody made it.' I saw Father Esequiel and like three, four, five, and six in the same ambulance. We just all cried and hugged each other. We just said, 'Thank God we're here,'" Rivera said.

Many relatives were emotional as their loved ones came back to Chicago overnight.

"We're just overjoyed and blessed to have her, to have them, here. There was a lot of family on this plane," Iridia Nevarez said.

"It's just another blessing in our lives to be here another day. I didn't think we were going to make it. I honestly have no idea how anyone survived - not one person," Rivera said.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent two investigators to Mexico to assist in the investigation.
