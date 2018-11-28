'Tech the Halls' with Verizon: Holiday gadget gifts

Verizon's Gadget Guy Andy Choi shared some of the latest tech gadgets that make great gifts for the family this holiday season.
FOR MOM
Bose SoundSport Free
Lightweight wireless earbuds that won't trip you up or slow you down. You can definitely take these sweatproof buds to the gym -- they'll work as hard as you do. The Soundsport Free manages music and takes your calls, all with that crisp, high-quality sound you expect from Bose.
Palm
This companion to your smartphone uses the same number as your primary phone but in a much smaller package. Paired with a Kate Spade clutch, you can leave your purse at home and have everything you need on your wrist!
FOR KIDS
Gizmo Watch
Your kids can stay connected to up to 10 pre-programmed numbers. With its built-in 4G LTE and GPS, you can see their location instantly on a map.
Verizon Smart Family
Verizon provides the little extra help we need when it comes to parenting and keeping track of our families. With Verizon Smart Family, you can manage your family's data usage, track their location, set content filters and even pause internet availability
FOR DAD
Google Pixel 3XL
--'Tis the season for family photos. No smartphone takes better pics than the Pixel 3/3XL. Whether it's a reaction from that must-have gift or just a group shot.
--Top Shot makes sure everyone is always looking good, and portrait mode will make people think you hired a photographer!
--With built-in Google Lens, finding deals is easier than ever. Just point your phone at a product, and see the results!
Google Home Hub
--For the guy that has everything, this takes it to the next level. Now questions come with visual answers.
--Play YouTube videos on its 7-inch touchscreen, see a rundown of the day, and keep track of all those holiday gatherings.
--Plus when it's time to entertain, you can easily set the mood by playing songs from a number of popular music services - including Spotify.
