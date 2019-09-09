13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case in Canada

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA -- A 13-year-old boy helped solve a 27-year-old cold case in Canada.Max Werenka took his GoPro camera into a lake with him while with his mother.Surprisingly, Werenka noticed a vehicle deep underwater while going over the video from the camera."There could be a bigger story to something you think is not there," Max's mother Nancy said.A bigger story indeed. It turns out that bigger story was a decades-old mysterious disappearance.After authorities pulled the sunken car out of the lake, they realized it belonged to a missing person case back in 1992.Janet Ferris, 69, vanished in 1992 while driving to Alberta. Investigators said Max's discovery helped solve the mystery surrounding Ferris' disappearance and gave closure to her surviving family members.