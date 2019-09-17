Technology

ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18

This is an important announcement from ABC WLS-TV that impacts viewers watching local Chicago TV stations 'over-the-air" for free using a digital antenna. On Friday, October 18, 2019, ABC 7's digital frequency will change. In fact, many local Chicago TV stations will change their digital frequencies at that same time.

If you watch ABC 7 - or other local Chicago TV channels - for free with an antenna, you need to mark your calendar for Friday, October 18, 2019, and plan to "rescan" your TV or convertor box when you wake up that morning. No new devices, equipment or services are needed to rescan.

Cable and satellite viewers using Comcast, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Dish TV or other paid services will not be impacted.

So what does "rescan" mean? Since several local stations are changing their digital frequency on Friday, October 18, 2019, you will need to have your TV "rescan" the available frequencies and tune-in your old stations at these new frequencies so you can continue to watch your favorite local TV channels.

How and when do you "rescan?" On the morning of October 18, 2019, you will need grab your TV remote and "rescan" your digital antenna options. Using your remote, go to the main menu, select set-up, choose antenna and then "channel scan" or "auto-tune." Your TV should do the rest.

For more information on this digital frequency change and how to rescan, please go to:

https://www.tvanswers.org/

https://www.fcc.gov/rescan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=HdYMU3wzOC0

Make sure you can keep watching ABC 7 WLS-TV. Plan to rescan on October 18, 2019.
