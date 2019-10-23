cyberattack

Alexis Bledel, James Corden named internet's most dangerous celebrities, says McAfee

When it comes to cyber-scams 'Gilmore Girls' actress Alexis Bledel is the internet's most dangerous celebrity.

The computer security company McAfee said searches for Bledel lead to the most malicious and unreliable websites and links.

Late night talk-show host James Corden came in second.

Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan and Nicki Minaj also made the top ten.

McAfee has put the list out for 13 years now and cautions against clicking on suspicious websites, reported CNN.

Previous 'most dangerous' celebs included Emma Watson, Ruby Rose, Avril Lavigne and Amy Schumer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysearchcelebrityinternetcyberattackmcafeeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CYBERATTACK
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
How to prevent hackers from stealing your personal information
National Cyber Security Awareness Month: How to keep yourself protected
What is formjacking? New cyber security scam is on the rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU to protest at mayor's budget address Wednesday morning
Mayor Lightfoot to outline budget as city faces $838M deficit
39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Remains found in downstate Ill. ID'd as woman missing since 2010
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Show More
CPS teacher crosses picket line, keeps working amid strike
Woman, 59, critical after house fire in Lawndale
Food pantry opening at Olive-Harvey College on Far South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, spotty afternoon showers Wednesday
2 hurt in drive-by pellet gun shooting near Illinois Tech
More TOP STORIES News