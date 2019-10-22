cyberattack

Alexis Bledel, James Corden named internet's most dangerous celebrities, says McAfee

When it comes to cyber-scams 'Gilmore girls' actress Alexis Bledel is the internet's most dangerous celebrity.

The computer security company McAfee said searches for Bledel lead to the most malicious and unreliable websites and links.

Late night talk-show host James Corden came in second.

Jimmy Fallon, Jackie Chan and Nicki Minaj also made the top ten.

McAfee has put the list out for 13 years now and cautions against clicking on suspicious websites, reported CNN.

Previous 'most dangerous' celebs included Emma Watson, Ruby Rose, Avril Lavigne and Amy Schumer.
