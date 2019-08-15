Technology

Amazon to start donating some unsold items

By CNN
Amazon will start donating some of its unsold products instead of tossing them away.

The tech giant recently announced a new program to donate items that either didn't sell or were returned, CNN reported.

Until now, Amazon's third-party sellers could choose to have those items returned to them or thrown away. The sellers will now have an option to donate their products in the U.S. and in Britain.

The company said it'll roll out the program next month.
