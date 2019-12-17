CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has some tips to avoid a phishing scam targeting Apple IDs.
ABC7 I-Team reporter Samantha Chatman received an email earlier this week with the subject line saying Apple ID locked and the email went on to say that she needed to unlock her Apple ID or her password would be changed automatically. The email had a link that says, "unlock account."
Apple confirmed that the email is a phishing scam.
When receiving emails like this, check the sender. The email sent to Chatman had a bunch of random letters and numbers, definitely not an Apple email address.
Also, never click links or open attachments on suspicious emails and beware of "Dear Customer" emails. Typically, the company will address you by name.
For more information, visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204759.
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
