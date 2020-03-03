Technology

Apple lawsuit: Company to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown

SAN FRANCISCO -- IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries.

Apple and lawyers representing iPhone consumers agreed to a deal stemming from Apple's 2017 admission that it was slowing down phone performance in older models to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

That admission led to Apple offering discounted battery replacements at $29, but many people claimed they had already spent hundreds of dollars to buy new phones because Apple didn't reveal the cause of the problem. If they had known they could just buy new batteries, they might not have bought new phones, some consumers in the case said.

Apple did not admit wrongdoing. As part of the settlement, the company will pay $310 million to $500 million, including about $93 million to lawyers representing consumers.

IPhone users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the settlement money will be distributed to owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements related to the operating system they had running. They must file claims to get the award. If too many people file, the $25 amount could shrink.

A federal judge in San Jose, California, still needs to approve the settlement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyiphoneappleu.s. & worldcellphoneelectronicsbattery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th person tests positive for coronavirus in Illinois
'He left laying down his life for someone else': 2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
Woman sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
10 injured in crash involving CTA, school buses
Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders rally dispute
Here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
'Inside the Actors Studio' host James Lipton dies at 93
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool overnight
How to avoid bringing bed bugs home from spring break
Chicago Girl Scout troop leader surprised on Good Morning America
Ives, Kinzler battle for chance to win back 6th District GOP seat
Dow bounces back with biggest-ever point gain
More TOP STORIES News