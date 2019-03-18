Technology

Argonne to get 'Aurora' supercomputer; could be one of world's fastest computers

EMBED <>More Videos

Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont will get 'Aurora' supercomputer, one of the world's fastest computers.

LEMONT, Ill. -- The Department of Energy plans to spend $500 million to build what could be one of the world's fastest computers at Argonne National Laboratory in west suburban Lemont.

The department said Monday that the supercomputer will be able to do more than one quintillion operations per second. That's equal to a 10 with 18 zeros behind it.

The computer will be named "Aurora" and plans are to turn it on in 2021. Energy department officials say the computer will give researchers "an unprecedented set of tools to address scientific problems."

Argonne is working on the project with chip maker Intel Corp. and Seattle-based supercomputer manufacturer Cray.

Trish Damkroger leads Intel's high-performance computing business. She tells the Chicago Tribune the computer could give the U.S. a competitive advantage. Several countries are in a race to claim they have the fastest computer in the world.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologylemontcomputers
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
Boy, 10, killed after minivan crashes into pond off I-90 in Huntley
Dead whale found with 40 kilograms of plastic bags in its stomach
Waukegan woman killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles
20 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Girl, 16, killed in Wauconda crash
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday
Mozambique's president says cyclone death toll may be 1,000
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
DNA match leads to arrest in rape, murders of 2 teen girls
More TOP STORIES News