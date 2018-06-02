TECHNOLOGY

Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked

Restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings apologized to customers after discovering its Twitter account was hacked. (WLS)

MINNEAPOLIS --
Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings says its Twitter account was hacked and crude comments were briefly posted, but later deleted.

A spokeswoman for the Minneapolis-based company says Buffalo Wild Wings is in touch with Twitter and "will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved."

The company apologized on its Twitter account, saying the posts "obviously did not come from us."

Known for its sports bar fare such as chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings was purchased in a deal finalized earlier this year by Roark Capital Group, which owns Arby's restaurant chain.
