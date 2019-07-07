chicago proud

ComEd HFS Scholars STEM Program & Energy Academy winners demonstrate award-winning project

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four Chicago area high school students are making Chicago Proud for excelling in STEM.

Austin Ayit, Kamron Brown, Bryce Choice, and Chris Iwuoha are the winners of this year's ComEd HFS Scholars Stem Program & Energy Academy.

The group was awarded the top prize of $2,000 for their innovative technology concept, Smart Pathways.

Smart Pathways was designed to light pathways in a more energy efficient way through motion sensors and light dimming capabilities. The Smart Pathways prototype also included safety features such as movement tracking through its light sensors.

Watch the video above to hear them explain how they came up with the concept.

The HFS Scholars STEM Program and Energy Academy is part of ComEd's Community of the Future in Bronzeville.

The program is a collaborative effort of local residents and ComEd to use smart grid technologies to create a connected, green and resilient community and enhance people's everyday lives.

The Community of the Future also features STEM education programs for Bronzeville and Chicago-area high school students, who are applying microprocessor technology to design solutions that address community needs and enhance quality of life.

For more information about the HFS Scholars Program visit www.hfschicagoscholars.com.
