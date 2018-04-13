CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Convert your home movies to digital

EMBED </>More Videos

Family memories are priceless. Until you go to convert them to digital -- then you'll see how pricey, they can actually be. (WLS)

Consumer Reports
Family memories are priceless. Until you go to convert them to digital -- then you'll see how pricey, they can actually be.

"The technology keeps evolving and it's left a lot of people with home videos they can't even watch," said Elias Arias, Consumer Reports

Experts at Consumer Reports have some guidance on getting your old media out of the attic and onto your computer. Including how to do it yourself.

If you've got VHS tapes, first you'll need a VCR -- Remember what that is? Sites like eBay and Craigslist may have low-priced options.

You also need to pick up something called an analog video capture device -- look for one which comes with software. It has audio and video inputs on one end, that you connect to the VCR -- and a USB on the other end, which plugs into your computer. It allows you to capture what's on your old tapes and digitally transfer it to your computer.

"The biggest investment is probably time. It's an analog process, and an hour of video is going to take an hour to transfer," said Elias Arias.

More work than you bargained for? You can also pay a service.

Several chains transfer old photographs, videos in many formats and even film --including Costco, Walgreens and Walmart Photo. Plenty more have cropped up online.

Besides the expense, the only other potential drawback is that you'll be sending irreplaceable memories through a shipping service.

So make sure your package is trackable.

Now imagine that somewhere down the line, even today's digital format may also become obsolete. So Consumer Reports suggests saving your files in well-labeled, easy to find places on your computer. And backing them up to an external hard drive and to the cloud.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumer reportsmoviefamily
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
Consumer Reports: Which is better, running or walking?
Allergy med alternatives that don't require needles
Consumer Reports: Baby food warning
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
More consumer reports
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News