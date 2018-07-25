CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Router security risk

EMBED </>More Videos

You might have heard about the malware, believed to be Russia-linked, which is targeting WiFi routers around the world. (WLS)

Consumer Reports
You might have heard about the malware, believed to be Russia-linked, which is targeting WiFi routers around the world.

The FBI is urging people to take immediate action by resetting their routers. But Consumer Reports says that's just the first step towards protecting your online privacy and security.

The malware has infected more than half-a-million routers, in at least 54 countries and the threat is potentially growing. It's called VPN-Filter and even security experts cannot be sure who is vulnerable. One thing is certain. Router security is more important than ever.

"All the information from your computer, your devices, flows right through it. That means your Facebook messages, your banking information, your credit card information - all goes through your router. So if there's a breach, that's really bad," said Tercius Bufete, Consumer Reports Tech Editor.

To fix the problem, the security team at Consumer Reports agrees with the feds: start by resetting your router. Unplug it, wait 20 seconds or so and start it up again. But Consumer Reports says not to stop there.

It's also smart to reset your router's administrative password - the password you use to log in to the router itself. Make it something strong. Also, go into the router's settings and turn off the remote access feature. Then update your firmware.

"Unlike a laptop or a smartphone, most older routers don't notify you if there's an update available. So it's really up to you to check, every three or four months, whether there's an update available on your manufacturer's website," Bufete said.

Too much of a hassle? Replace your old router with a new one that updates automatically.

Routers from Netgear, Eero, Google and Linksys all offer an option to take care of updates for you. A router with the latest updates is less vulnerable to malware.

As the story evolves, it's becoming clearer every day that this malware is more pervasive and more capable of damage than anyone first realized.

Consumer Reports says if you want to be completely sure your system is clean and no longer housing nor spreading the malware, the best thing to do is a factory reset on your router. This will revert it back to the way it was when it came from the factory.

But while this removes both the malware and the settings it was relying on to operate, it will also remove your settings, which means you have to set-up your whole system again - passwords, wireless network and all.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysecurityinternetconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Do not buy used car seats
Consumer Reports: Pet travel safety tips
Consumer Reports: Beware swimming pool parasites
Consumer Reports: Hard or soft-sided luggage?
More consumer reports
TECHNOLOGY
Tyler Perry: "I am not giving away anything on Facebook"
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Power restored for 3,500 ComEd customers
More Technology
Top Stories
City Council to vote on $8M in settlements
WB Indiana Toll Road closed under US 421 due to semi crash
Here's where the $522M Mega Millions winning lottery ticket was sold
Brighton Park apartment building fire under investigation
Brides say Orland Park dress shop almost ruined their weddings
Body recovered from Lake Michigan identified as missing Merrillville woman
Tempers flare at community meeting on fatal South Shore police shooting
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
Show More
Drake cancels Chicago concert with Migos at United Center
CNN releases secret Trump-Cohen tape
Val Camilletti, owner of Val's halla in Oak Park, dies at 78
Missing Special Olympics chaperone found safe
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
More News