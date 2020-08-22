Quick Tip

Contactless payment options that may already be in your wallet

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you worried about someone else touching your credit card? Or do you want to avoid touching credit card machines during the pandemic?

Here's a quick COVID- 19 spending tip that could already be in your wallet. Since the pandemic began, even more people have turned to cards instead of cash to pay at the register.

According to finder.com, about 60 percent of people use credit or debit cards now. People may be using less cash so they don't have to touch it.

Another option could be turning to wave and pay or contactless payments with a smartphone.

If you are wondering if your card has the wave and pay option, look for the symbol on your card.
