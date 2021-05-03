Cook County holds 1st Zoom wedding from downtown marriage court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Monday, marriage and civil union ceremonies can be performed via Zoom from Cook County's downtown marriage court.ABC7 caught up with couple doing just that after their in-person wedding plans were cancelled by the pandemic.We met the now Mr. And Mrs. Benny Flax - via Zoom, of course - right after they were married in their own living room."The Zoom thing was a surprise, I was looking forward to be in person in front of a judge," Erica Flax said.Instead, they became the first couple to have a Zoom wedding in Cook County's downtown marriage court."It wasn't what we expected or planned," Benny Flax said."But with so much going on, it was like so many things trying to keep us from getting to this day," Erica added. "So many hurdles we had to overcome to get to this day. And like he said, the main thing is, it has happened and we didn't let anything stop us from getting to this point."So after 10 years of being together and two kids later, Benny and Erica become husband and wife as they made history together.Zoom marriage ceremonies already have been performed at other courthouses, including the Maywood Courthouse and in other counties, but this is the first time at the downtown marriage court.