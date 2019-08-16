Technology

Italian designer unveils HiBed made for binge-watching

Some beds are made for sleeping but this one is made for binge-watching.

Created by Fabio Vinella for Italian designer Hi-Interiors, the bed comes with its own app which operates a 4K projector onto a retractable 70-inch screen. The bed also includes top-of-the-line surround sound speakers.

The HiBed can keep track of your sleeping patterns, monitor room temperature, noise level, and even track your weight.

The bed includes ambient lighting which can be used for reading and as an alarm in the morning. A smart alarm is built in that plays and news and weather notifications.

There is no word yet on the price. However, the first-generation HiCan was priced about $39,000.
