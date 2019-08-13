2019 'Doodle for Google' competition winner honors mom with illustration

You may have noticed Tuesday's Google Doodle, but this doodle is no regular illustration. It's a competition winner.
Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.
The high school senior's design is called "Once You Get It, Give It Back".
Google's theme for this year's competition was "When I grow up, I hope..." and Arantza's design depicts her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn't been able to do yet.
The doodle shows an order version of Arantza, in the future, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.
Arantza says her mother "lights up any room she's in".
More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.
In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website's main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.