TECHNOLOGY

Facebook breach: Hackers accessed 29 million accounts, fewer than thought

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago, fewer than the 50 million it initially believed were affected.

The hackers accessed name, email addresses or phone numbers from these accounts, according to Facebook. For 14 million of them, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, the last 10 places they checked into or the 15 most recent searches. One million accounts were affected, but hackers didn't get any information from them.

Facebook isn't giving a breakdown of where these users are, but says the breach was "fairly broad." It plans to send messages to people whose accounts were hacked.

Facebook said third-party apps and Facebook apps like WhatsApp and Instagram were unaffected by the breach.

Facebook said the FBI is investigating, but asked the company not to discuss who may be behind the attack. The company said it hasn't ruled out the possibility of smaller-scale attacks that used the same vulnerability.

Facebook has said the attackers gained the ability to "seize control" of those user accounts by stealing digital keys the company uses to keep users logged in. They could do so by exploiting three distinct bugs in Facebook's code. The company said it has fixed the bugs and logged out affected users to reset those digital keys.

At the time, CEO Mark Zuckerberg - whose own account was compromised - said attackers would have had the ability to view private messages or post on someone's account, but there's no sign that they did.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookdata breachsecurityhackingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Robots show off impressive moves
Quick Tip: 'Special delivery' email phishing trick
Quick Tip: Social security scam warning
Poaching pics from Internet can cost social media users
More Technology
Top Stories
Chicago pastor charged with sex abuse, battery
10 cases of AFM, rare polio-like illness, reported in northern IL, IDPH says
Temporary hotel workers file lawsuit, say they weren't paid for work during strike
Silver Alert for missing 6-year-old Indiana boy canceled
Man who robbed Elmhurst bank in pajamas arrested in Chicago
California man books room at Holiday Inn, finds hotel isn't there
Snake on the lam apprehended by police
Downed wire causes car fire across from school
Show More
Robots show off impressive moves
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
5 doctors among 10 arrested in prescription drug bust
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
More News