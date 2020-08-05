Technology

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

This undated image shows what Facebook's new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels will look like. (Facebook)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook's Instagram is launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok, Instagram Reels.

The new feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share "Reels'' with their followers in Instagram.

RELATED: Trump's proposed TikTok ban: What does taking action on Chinese-owned app mean?
EMBED More News Videos

TikTok users beware! Trump says he'll act to ban the video app as soon as Saturday.



There will also be a new section in the search field of Instagram called "Reels in Explore.'' The Reels option will be available at the bottom of Instagram camera.

The launch of Instagram Reels comes as TikTok faces a potential ban in the U.S. by President Trump.

Facebook has created clones of popular services that rival it before. Its Instagram "Story'' feature is similar to Snapchat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediainstagram storiesinstagram
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS announces all-remote learning to start year
Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Gold Coast shooting leaves Chicago rapper dead, friends say; 2 hurt
Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
Chicago police officer shot in Lawndale, suspect in custody
Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest
Tens of thousands expected in small South Dakota town for biker rally despite COVID-19
Show More
Streamwood man charged in June fatal shooting of girl, 10 in Logan Square
Prosecutors play prison phone call between 'doomsday' couple
FBI serves search warrant at YouTuber Jake Paul's home
Double homicide conviction upheld for Naperville woman who killed 2 children, 2 dogs
2 men wanted in connection with shooting that injured girl, 3, in South Shore
More TOP STORIES News