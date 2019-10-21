facebook

Facebook launching 'News' tab, reaches licensing deal with New York Post, Wall Street Journal

NEW YORK -- News Corp. says it has reached a licensing deal with Facebook that lets the social network feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and other publications on its upcoming news section.

The companies did not give financial details of the deal.

Facebook has reportedly been in talks with news publishers to offer "millions of dollars" for the rights to publish their material on its site.

The move follows years of criticism over its growing dominance of online advertising to the detriment of the struggling news industry.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg began talking about a "news tab" on the service in April.
