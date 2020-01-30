Facebook agrees to $550M settlement in Illinois privacy class action lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Facebook might owe you a couple hundred dollars.
The social networking company agreed to a $550 million settlement in a class action suit over facial recognition technology for Illinois users.
The class suit includes people who lived in Illinois and used Facebook between mid-2011 and mid-2015.
The $550 million represents the largest cash settlement for a privacy-related lawsuit, according to a Wednesday news release from Chicago-based law firm Edelson PC.
The settlement still needs approval from a District Court, the news released said.
Settlement payouts could be up to $200 for some people.
According to Edelson's settlement page, if you're a member of the class action lawsuit there's nothing you need to do at this time.
The law firm said class members will receive a direct notice with additional details about the settlement and specific options in the coming weeks.
For more information, you can visit their site here: Illinois Facebook Settlement.
