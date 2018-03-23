TECHNOLOGY

From service dogs to a prosthetic arm, Apple proposes 13 disability emojis

Apple wants emojis to better represent people with disabilities. (CNNMoney/Apple)

CNN
NEW YORK --
Apple wants emojis to better represent people with disabilities.

In a proposal sent to the Unicode Consortium -- the nonprofit organization that sets the global standard for emojis -- the company is advocating for 13 new additions.

The proposed emojis include an ear with a hearing aid, a person in a wheelchair, a prosthetic arm, a service dog and a person with a cane.

"Currently, emoji provide a wide range of options, but may not represent the experiences of those with disabilities," Apple wrote in the proposal. "Diversifying the options available helps fill a significant gap and provides a more inclusive experience for all."

Apple said it chose options that are most inclusive to people in four main categories: blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, physical motor disabilities and hidden disabilities.

However, the company noted this is designed to be a starting point, not a comprehensive list of all potential disabilities.

Apple said it consulted with top organizations for people with disabilities, such as the American Council of the Blind, Cerebral Palsy Foundation and National Association of the Deaf, to put together the proposal.

The emojis must first be adopted by Unicode. After the nonprofit releases its guidelines, software makers such as Apple and Google design versions for their respective platforms. That's why emojis look different on Android and iOS.

Earlier this year, Unicode said 157 new emojis will come later this year. The latest additions include animals, superheros, new hairstyles and more expressive smiley faces.

In recent years, there has been a bigger push to include more diverse emojis, such as different skin tones, occupations and flags.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyemojissmartphonesappleiphonedisabilityblinddeaf
TECHNOLOGY
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
Affordable tech for back-to-school
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News