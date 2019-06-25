Technology

FTC's 'Operation Call it Quits' cracks down on operations responsible for more than 1B robocalls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday the latest joint-agency crackdown on telemarketers responsible for more than a billion illegal robocalls.

Operation Call it Quits has already brought 145 cases 145 cases against 479 companies and 387 individuals responsible for illegal calls.

"Nearly all robocalls are illegal under the FTC telemarketing sales rule, unless you've given your consent in writing to get that call," said Andrew Smith, the director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection

The companies targeted by the massive sweep are using telemarketing calls to pitch everything from fake money making opportunities to medical alert systems.

Jeri Wilds, a Midwest native, almost fell prey to a scam last January, after answering a call from a number she didn't recognize. The scammers offered her a zero interest credit card.

"They give a lot of information. It sounds really good," Wilds said. "I didn't agree to anything at that time, but by the next day they had already started trying to open up credit cards in my name."

A bank fraud alert stopped Wilds from getting scammed.

Experts said robocalls have increased in part because of cheap software that makes mass calls possible.

Last year, the FTC received nearly 3.8 million complaints about telephone scammers, that's more than 10,000 calls a day.

The FTC encourages consumers to use call blocking technology and devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagoscamscellphone
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana law signed by Pritzker, takes effect January 1, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Chicago area
Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom: School
Girl,15, wounded in South Chicago shooting
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
Chicago area gamers step into future of VR
CPS offers free summer meals
Show More
VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver hits man on Divvy bike, police say
Bear sneaks into home and takes a nap in closet
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day
More TOP STORIES News