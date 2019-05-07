google

Google I/O 2019: More than 7,000 expected at developers conference in Mountain View

EMBED <>More Videos

Google is expected to make announcements on privacy tools, augmented reality and artificial intelligence at its annual developer conference.

By Jobina Fortson
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Google will be unveiling their newest innovative technologies at their annual tech developers conference.

More than 7,000 people shaping the future of technology will descend upon Mountain View for three days of interactive sessions, hands-on demos and unique insight into Google's newest products. Together, they'll explore the latest in mobile applications and beyond.

Tech writers describe Google's developer conference as something like a party where for three days Google will demonstrate its vision, with the hope that the coders in the audience will help build it.

In light of recent events like lawsuits for tracking users' locations through their phones or violating the EU's privacy laws, Wired reports that Google will need to make a commitment to respecting user's privacy and data. They believe we can expect to hear executives talking a lot about this.

The Wall Street Journal says Google is set to roll out new privacy tools. We should also expect to hear announcements regarding augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Wired says at last year's I/O, Google announced a feature for Google Maps that projects the step-by-step directions over the real world using AR.

The opening keynote at the conference kicks off today at 10 a.m. PT.

See more stories on Google.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymountain viewbusinessgoogleapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
Google 'Thanos' for an 'Avengers: Endgame' special treat
Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
Facebook, Google executives grilled by Congress on hate speech
What you can do right now to stop robocalls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of firing stray bullet that killed mother on SW Side in court Tuesday
Chicago grandfather mistakenly left for dead for hours by CFD paramedics
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing
Former CPD sergeant charged in Andersonville bar fight
Man kills woman day after she gets restraining order
WATCH: Driver in custody after car travels for miles with no tires
Allegations of spiked drinks at Jake Paul party under investigation
Show More
Partial rail bridge collapse closes 87th Street on South Side
Aurora woman threatens husband with knife, sets fire: police
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Hundreds of teens thank 'Waving Grandmother'
More TOP STORIES News