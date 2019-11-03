Hackers can access Facebook's Messenger app by sending spam, phishing messages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than a billion people use Facebook's Messenger app to communicate, but did you know that it can be hacked?Hackers could access your account by sending spam or phishing messages.ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles suggests blocking unwanted messages and calls on the app immediately.Users should also avoid clicking on any suspicious messages, which could be hacking or phishing attempts.Another way users can protect their accounts is by turning on log-in alerts in the app's settings. It'll send a warning should anyone attempt to sign on from another device.