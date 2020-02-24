How to avoid being inundated with robocalls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you getting too many spam calls?In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission reported that half of all calls to cellphones were robocalls or spam.The group Provision Living also studied this FCC data and found that Illinois ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to robocalls.So how can you avoid all of those pesky, annoying robocalls?ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles recommends blocking the numbers or checking with your cellphone provider and carrier to see what they can do to help.Also, make sure to report all robocalls to the FCC.