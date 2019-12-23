How to protect your electronic devices during holiday travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keep a close eye on your electronics and smart devices during holiday travel.ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has some tips on what to do to protect your devices in hotels.First, don't leave any electronics behind when you're not in the room, unless they're in a safe.If you do leave anything behind, remember to put the "Do Not Disturb" sign in front of your door.The cybersecurity firm Trust Wave said hackers can actually look on the Wi-Fi networks of hotels and see your name and your room number. Hackers could then possibly use that information to go to the front desk and obtain another key.To avoid this, make sure you tell the staff at the front desk to not hand out any more keys unless you give them identification.