TECHNOLOGY

HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll cause of death revealed

EMBED </>More Videos

The medical examiner announced the cause of death for tech executive Colin Kroll. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

NEW YORK --
The New York City medical examiner says the death of a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia and Vine apps was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

RELATED: HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
EMBED More News Videos

Colin Kroll, who co-founded HQ Trivia and Vine, has died, according to an HQ Trivia spokesperson. The circumstances surrounding Kroll's death were not immediately clear.



The medical examiner said Tuesday that Colin Kroll died of the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Police found Kroll at his apartment in December after getting a request for a wellness check.

Kroll was the chief executive of the trivia app, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.

He also was a founder of Vine, an app built around six-second videos, and worked for a period at Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologymobile appVine videou.s. & worldinternetgamesNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Everything you need to know about viral app HQ Trivia
TECHNOLOGY
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
More Technology
Top Stories
Ice storm creates slick roads across area
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Surveillance images released of suspect in Pink Line robberies
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with evening rain
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase along CT road
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Show More
Patient being tested for Ebola at Pa. hospital
BMW Car Fires: More fires reported in parked cars while engines off
Barbie campers recalled due to injury hazard
More News