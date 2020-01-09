coffee

CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS (WLS) -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyibmfarm to tableu.s. & worldappcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Starbucks is bringing oat milk lattes to Midwest
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Kansas officer allegedly handed coffee with insult at McDonald's
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Animal Control officials provide update on coyote activity
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow to Chicago area
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
Show More
Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Jackson family returns to Gary for Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
More TOP STORIES News