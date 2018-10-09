TECHNOLOGY

Instagram uses new technology to detect bullying in pics

Instgram uses new technology to protect users against cyberbullying.

Instagram is cracking down on cyerbullying.

According to the company, new technology will proactively go after bullying and harassment on the platform.

It includes images and captions that compare, rank, or rate a person in a negative way.

"We are now using machine learning technology to proactively detect bullying in photos and their captions and send them to our Community Operations team to review, " said Adam Mosseri, the new head of Instagram, said in a blog post.

"This change will help us identify and remove significantly more bullying - and it's a crucial next step since many people who experience or observe bullying don't report it," Mosseri added.

The move is just one way the company is trying to combat bullying.

Starting Tuesday, a bullying comment filter is being applied to live videos.

The tool blocks offensive comments and removes spam.

Users can also turn off comments on individual Instagram posts and block posts with certain keywords.
