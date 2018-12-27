RELATED: #InstaGiftGuide: Instagram promotes eccentric products to match popular hashtags
Some users completely lost their minds when Instagram briefly changed its layout from scrolling up and down to side-to-side.
Some even threatened to stage a boycott, others said "No. Instagram. No."
RELATED: Facebook says software bug may have exposed photos of 6.8 million users
But don't worry. Everything is back to normal with Instagram offering an explanation, saying it was just a test.
"Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated," tweeted Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.
Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018
The Menlo Park-based company also tweeted an update on Thursday, saying the change was "due to a bug."
Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.— Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018
Here's a look at some of the reactions after the update was rolled out:
How the Instagram update went down #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/Wj4GbCLizN— Matt Black (@matticus_) December 27, 2018
*me opening up to Instagram and seeing the new update * #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/BlkMpmowyG— iconicdumbassess (@itsniyaofcourse) December 27, 2018
Me trying to leave a like on Instagram after the #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/pWgZlEqn5x— M¥SS KETAmmuort (@LaskuNikolin) December 27, 2018
Instagram removing the update so fast bc of the hate was the greatest thing I've ever seen a social media community do #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/ZbQXxmU1Jx— Gillian Marlow (@marlow_gill) December 27, 2018
Only in 2018 could a company as large as Instagram release a new update and then receive such a backlash over it that they change it back 20 minutes later. Beautiful. #instagramupdate— Michael (@michaelbrown_10) December 27, 2018
Instagram making that new update like #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/cpyKp1jSwL— Meg ✨ (@voidkermit) December 27, 2018
When Instagram releases an update and within 15 minutes everybody hates it #InstagramUpdate pic.twitter.com/2l0wBZwU78— Meg Warpus (@MegWarpus) December 27, 2018
A live look at everyone logging on to Instagram this morning: #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/mduvrengdn— RPI (@rpimusic) December 27, 2018
THE NEW INSTAGRAM UPDATE IS ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE! @INSTAGRAM WHAT WERE YOU THINKING, OH MY GOSH! By far the worst update in Instagram history! #instagram #instagramupdate #insta pic.twitter.com/KMuFDXRkQv— Elise Michelle (@elisemichellex) December 27, 2018