iPhone dumbbell case forces you to pump iron

A Japanese company is offering an iPhone case that will work you out while you carry it.Telecom giant Softbank announced the 22-pound dumbbell case for the iPhone X.The phone accessory actually has a dumbbell permanently attached to it. It is designed to be inclined at about 25 degrees - optimal for watching movies.The case is being billed as the world's heaviest case for the iPhone.It's for sale now on Softbank's website for about $100.